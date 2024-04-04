Listen Live
Congratuations! Halle Bailey Lands A New Role In Pharrell Williams’ New Musical

The "Little Mermaid" star is on to her next project - and we can't wait to see it.

Published on April 4, 2024

Halle Bailey is on to her next project, and we can’t wait to see it. The “Angel” singer will star in a new movie produced by Pharrell Williams. News of the powerhouse collaboration dropped today, April 4.

Full details are yet to be released, but according to several sources, the new production will be a musical based on Pharrell’s life. Deadline reports the project is “a musical set in 1977 Virginia Beach,” which “draws inspiration from Williams’ childhood growing up in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.”

Halle’s exact part in the musical is unknown. But we’re sure the young performer will slay any role she is given. From playing Young Nettie in the recent “The Color Purple” to her unforgettable roles in “The Little Mermaid” and “Grown-ish,” the new mother has shown her acting range, skill, and commitment to telling stories on screen.

It also doesn’t hurt that Halle’s sensational vocals match her acting prowess. One half of the sister-sister duo ChloexHalle, the Grammy-nominated singer’s melodies will undoubtedly make Pharrell’s project one not to miss.

The “Neptunes” producer also tapped Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph to join his upcoming cast.

Listen to Halle Bailey’s newest song, “In Your Hands.”

The announcement of Halle’s newest role comes as the artist dropped a live online Vevo performance of her latest song, “In Your Hands.” During the taping, Halle wears a sexy two-piece showing her curves and mommy snapback. Her hair is styled to the side in long, beautiful locs.

Vevo writes about Halle’s performance, “Last month @hallebailey took to social media to tell fans that “In Your Hands” was simultaneously about romantic love for a partner as well as the motherly love she has for her son. Watch the star bring the song to life in our Los Angeles studio now!”

Congratuations! Halle Bailey Lands A New Role In Pharrell Williams’ New Musical  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

