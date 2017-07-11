Employee Decides to Take a “Mental Health Day”

(RNN) – A web developer in Michigan sent her co-workers an email saying she was taking a couple of days off to focus on her mental health.

The CEO of the company wrote back and thanked her for her courage.

He said he used her email as a reminder that using sick days for mental health was important, and every organization should make it standard practice.

The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral. Responses were almost unanimously positive, and more than a few said they’d like to apply for a job with the company.

A few days later, the CEO, Ben Congleton wrote an op-ed in the form of a post on Medium.

