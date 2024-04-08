Listen Live
For The Culture Clothing Honors History of the Negro League

| 04.08.24
The League

For The Culture Clothing Celebrates and Honors the Negro League Baseball Team, The Philadelphia Stars. By teaming up with Ebbets Field Flannels, For The Culture Clothing shares the importance of honoring the Black players that trail-blazed the way and made history.

“Today, everyone knows the Phillies, who’ve been around more than a century, but how many Philadelphians know the history of the Philadelphia Stars,” said Jarrod Wright, Co-Founder of For the Culture Clothing, Inc. “We are proud to partner with Ebbets Field Flannels to uplift the rich legacy of this historic team. Through this partnership, we can pay homage to the past in the form of streetwear today.” – For The Culture Clothing, Inc.

The collection includes:

  • Philadelphia Stars Culture Baseball Jersey
  • Stars of Philly For The Culture Hoodie
  • Philadelphia Stars Block Culture A-Frame Snapback 
  • Philadelphia Stars Vintage Culture Ballcap
  • Philadelphia Stars Culture Fitted

For the Culture Clothing, Inc. will kick off the release of the capsule by hosting an in-store pop-up shop at the Lids store located at the King of Prussia Mall on April 6, 2024 @ 12:00 PM. The Philadelphia Stars capsule collection will be available for a limited time at the King of Prussia Lids store as well as online at ebbets.com starting April 9, 2024.

Watch the exclusive commercial below!

 

For The Culture Clothing Honors History of the Negro League

