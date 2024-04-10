Zendaya Is ‘Vogue’ Magazine’s May 2024 Cover Girl – Twice!

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Zendaya is out here collecting magazine covers like others do coins, Telfar purses, and Starbucks cups. But that’s what comes with the territory when you are a fashion icon, trendsetter, Emmy winner, and movie producer, all at the age of 27.

To that end, the multihyphenate star sat down with the legacy publication to discuss everything that makes her a posh powerhouse while showing her versatility and modeling range. Zendaya gives the girlies two different looks on the British Vogue and Vogue U.S. covers.

Vogue says about the history making hauteness, “With two cover shoots, and two distinct style moods, it was a chance to present all sides of fashion’s favourite chameleon. The May issue marks only the third time in recent history that the same personality has fronted both British and American Vogues in the same month – a fact that goes some way to explaining what an impact the all-conquering star has had in 2024.” In other words, if anyone deserves the rare honor, it’s Zendaya.

She’s a perfectionist, almost scientific in her scrutiny of her shots, utterly precise, and a pro when working the camera. These characteristics are all according to Vogue staff who watched her slay looks, poses, and fits.

This intensity is manifested in two covers that help tell the story of the actress’ personal and professional journey.

Zendaya’s British Vogue cover scores big for style.

The British Vogue cover is most related to her new role as the sexy, forceful star of the “Challengers” movie. On it, she wears a sporty chic ensemble that reminds many of current pieces she and her image architect, Law Roach, are pulling for her current press tour.

Seemingly suspended in mid-air, Zendaya rocks pieces from Adidas Originals, Bulgari, and Wales Bronner. She compliments her athletic wear with a shortcut and a dramatic bang.

See the British Vogue cover below.

For the Vogue U.S. cover, Zendaya gives garden glamour girl.

The “Dunes” actress’ Vogue U.S. cover portrays a different character. This character play aligns with how Zendaya sees fashion in her life. As Vogue states, “for Zendaya, shoots and red carpets are like movie or television sets, in that they all demand commitment to a character.”

Zendaya taps into her feminine, ethereal, and romantic side for the U.S. audience. On the cover, she wears a red rose mini dress with glamorous curls and soft makeup. Zendaya poses while surrounded by leaves.

See her fabulous floral look below.

As expected, Zendaya has a slew of additional editorial captures as breathtaking as the covers. The childhood star slays in Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Marni, Giambattista Valli, and more.

Each image is as yummy and fashion-forward as the next. Get into each one – and read more about what Zendaya’s new film, personal life, and celebrity friends here.

