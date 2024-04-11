Black Business Spotlight: Sam B. Fingerprints

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station and Walker Funeral Home proudly present the Black Business Spotlight. This month, we are highlighting Sam B. Fingerprints & COO, Anneke Benefield!
Sam B. Fingerprints, LLC is a women/minority owned and operated business providing BCI (State), FBI live scan and ink fingerprinting. Helping the public and private sectors with background checks mandated by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation. In addition to fingerprinting, Sam B. Fingerprints offers First Aid/CPR/AED Training. Other services include notarial (commissioned in Ohio) and Lab Testing is coming soon. Anneke is in school working on becoming a phlebotomist. Lastly, Sam B. Fingerprints is mobile, they can come to you!
Sam B. Fingerprints most common clients include:
• Home Health Care Agencies
• Daycare Centers
• College Students
• Cannabis cultivation plants/Dispensaries
• Teachers
• RN’s, LPN’s
• Pharmacy Technicians
Visit www.sambfingerprints.com for more information.
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains 'King Of R&B' Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Win Jasmine's "Bad Girl Trip"!