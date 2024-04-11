Black Business Spotlight: Sam B. Fingerprints

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station and Walker Funeral Home proudly present the Black Business Spotlight. This month, we are highlighting Sam B. Fingerprints & COO, Anneke Benefield!

Sam B. Fingerprints, LLC is a women/minority owned and operated business providing BCI (State), FBI live scan and ink fingerprinting. Helping the public and private sectors with background checks mandated by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation. In addition to fingerprinting, Sam B. Fingerprints offers First Aid/CPR/AED Training. Other services include notarial (commissioned in Ohio) and Lab Testing is coming soon. Anneke is in school working on becoming a phlebotomist. Lastly, Sam B. Fingerprints is mobile, they can come to you!

Sam B. Fingerprints most common clients include:

• Home Health Care Agencies

• Daycare Centers

• College Students

• Cannabis cultivation plants/Dispensaries

• Teachers

• RN’s, LPN’s

• Pharmacy Technicians

Visit www.sambfingerprints.com for more information.