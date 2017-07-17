Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Video Shows Remy Ma Addressing Her Issues With 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj Diss

Pretty Girls Love Beef.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


2 Chainz tried to tell everyone last week that he was caught up in a rapture of drama between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma — and now there is proof.

A video has surfaced on the Internet of Remy and Papoose chatting with Tity Boi backstage after Summer Jam, where the Atlanta rapper previously said his convo with the Bronx beauty took place. Although we can’t here their verbal exchange, body language says it all. You could see Rem had to get something off her chest while 2 Chainz seemed to be in defense mode. Trey Songz was even spotted in the video, giggling as he watched what went down.

You may recall that 2 Chainz revealed on Hot 97 that Remy approached him to his face to tell him that she didn’t “rock with” him anymore for teaming up with Nicki on the “Realize” track and allowing her to throw a jabs at her. Pap even asked why Tity allowed the controversy, to which he said he had no control over. He revealed, “Like I told them that I had no control over someone else’s artistic expression. I send her a song, this is what the song apparently made her say or do.”

Although Nicki and 2 Chainz go way back, do you think Remy has a point? Check out the intense exchange above.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Video Shows Remy Ma Addressing Her Issues With 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj Diss

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos