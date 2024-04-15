Cincinnati: A Shooting In The West End Leaves A Man In Critical Condition

According to Police, there was a shooting in the West End that left a man in critical condition.
It happened in the 800 block of Poplar Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.
The victim is a 27-year-old man who is in critical condition, he said. The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
No suspect information was released, and no arrests were announced. Fox19
