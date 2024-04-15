Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s draft night, and Angel Reese is ballin’ in style. The WNBA hopeful arrived at the 2024 draft event on April 15 in a hooded sparkly dress that was an absolute slam dunk. But when it comes to the Bayou Barbie, we expect nothing less.

Angel Reese ‘Vogues’ Into The Next Phase Of Her Sports Career

Whether scoring buckets on the court or scoring points for fashion, the former LSU player is redefining how the world looks at female athletes one outfit at a time. Take her official WNBA draft announcement, for instance.

Angel ditched the traditional collegiate athlete announcement of using a press release or sports publication and instead published an editorial spread with Vogue. Angel said tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams inspired her to break her news this way. (In 2022, Serena confirmed her retirement from sports with the legacy fashion publication.)

With black strappy Christian Louboutin heels and a multicolored Valentino dress, Angel immediately showed the world who she plans to be – a pro basketball star and fashion trendsetter. In her world, both coexist, as they should.

Angel Reese Is That Girl At The 2024 WNBA Draft

We are here for Angel’s commitment to owning who she is and breaking stereotypes in sports. And, what better place and way to continue this aim than by stunting at the WNBA draft?

Merging fashion, trend, and athleticism, Angel arrived in a sparkly black and silver gown we love. Made by luxury designer Bronx and Blanco, the dress hugged the forward’s curves and featured a plunging neckline, trendy hood, and mini train.

Angel accessorized her look with sparkly makeup, a silver grill, and black bow-designed nails. The 6ft 3 star oozed ‘top draft pick energy’ and shimmered in the light as she entered the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

See social media capture of the budding WNBA star below.

Angel joins other top female athletes, vying for a spot in the WNBA. Whatever the results are tonight, we are #TeamAngel all the way.

Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft was originally published on hellobeautiful.com