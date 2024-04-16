100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary On our very own RIckey Smiley Morning Show

In an exclusive interview, Janet Jackson recently shared updates on her upcoming tour, plans for a documentary sequel, and reflections on her career and family life.

She expressed excitement for her “Together Again” tour starting on June 4th and hinted at surprises for fans.

Janet also discussed her documentary sequel, promising an engaging journey through her life story. Reflecting on her acting career, she fondly recalled her favorite roles and shared motherhood

stories, expressing deep love for her son.