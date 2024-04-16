Listen Live
CBS: Greenlights The First Black Daytime Soap Opera 

Published on April 16, 2024

There is a brand-new soap coming to CBS.
CBS has green-lit ‘The Gates,’ which will be the first all-new soap opera in 25 years.
‘The Gates’ will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community.
It will premiere in January 2025 with Michele Val Jean at the helm. She has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas and won multiple Daytime Emmy and WGA Awards for her work on ‘
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘General Hospital.’
  • Have you ever been hooked on a soap? If so, which one?

