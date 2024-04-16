Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week offers a unique celebration of culinary tourism in the Cincinnati area April 15-21, 2024.
View the full list of participating restaurants here!
- 20 BRIX
- AGAVE & RYE
- ALCOVE
- BAKERSFIELD
- BARU
- BREW RIVER
- THE BROWN DOG CAFE
- BRU BURGER BAR
- BUTCHER & BARREL
- CHART HOUSE
- CHE
- COURT STREET KITCHEN
- COWBOY SALLY’S
- DESHA’S AMERICAN TAVERN
- EDDIE MERLOT’S
- EIGHTEEN AT THE RADISSON
- EMBERS
- GILLIGAN’S ON THE GREEN
- GOLDEN LAMB
- GYU-KAKU JAPANESE BBQ
- IVORY HOUSE
- KONA GRILL
- PRIME CINCINNATI
- METROPOLE
- JAG’S
- KRUEGERS TAVERN
- LIBBY’S SOUTHERN COMFORT
- LIVERY
- LOUVINO
- MATT THE MILLER’S TAVERN
- NICHOLSON’S
- NICOLA’S
- OPAL
- OVERLOOK
- PRIMAVISITA
- PRIMO
- RICH’S PROPER FOOD & DRINK
- RIPPLE
- RUSK KITCHEN & BAR
- SHIRES ROOFTOP
- SOB STEAKHOUSE
- SOMM WINE BAR
- STONECREEK DINING COMPANY
- STREET CITY URBAN GOURMET
- TASTE OF BELGIUM
- THE CAPITAL GRILLE
- THE GREEN LINE
- MELTING POT
- THE PUB
- TRIO
- UNEXPECTED BURGERS & BOURBON
- VIA VITE
- W BAR + BISTRO
For more information about specialized menus, location hours, etc— visit https://greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com/
