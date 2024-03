2024 Reds Opening Day Parade [PHOTOS]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Cincinnati participated in the 105th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Thursday, March 28th. Opening Day, or locally referred to as “Ditch Day”, is one of the most highly-anticipated, non-traditional holiday’s in the Tri-State area. Celebrating America’s first MLB team, Opening Day brings baseball fans from every corner of the country. And, in true fashion, the Cincinnati Reds kicked off the 2024 season against the Washington Nationals with an 8-2 win!

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

Keep scrolling to view our FULL gallery of 2024 Opening Day Parade photos!

