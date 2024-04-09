Wading In The Water: How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time again to check in on our people and ask the weekly mantra: how Black are we feeling today?!

Before we get into responses heard around the table here at The Amanda Seales Show, take a minute below to see just how Black our talented sister Lynae Vanee got a few day ago in defense of the viral media flack Amanda’s been receiving — from our own people at that!

From wading-in-the-water-Black to a very ancestral Black that Supreme was feeling in particular when his son decided to act up during the 2024 solar eclipse, to Amanda feeling the souls of all Black folk due to a gem-dropping session she had earlier in the day, let’s just saw the whole crew is feeling the spirit right about now.

Get the full breakdown on how Black we’re feeling today here on The Amanda Seales Show:

