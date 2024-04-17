100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson to Host Time100 Special for ABC

The annual Time100 gala, featuring the world’s most influential people, will be broadcast on ABC with Taraji P. Henson as host and Michael J. Fox receiving the Time Impact Award.

The special will air on May 12, with performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, and appearances by Patrick Mahomes and Maya Rudolph.

Time Studios is producing the event in partnership with P&G, with Jeff Smith as executive producer. Last year’s gala featured Jennifer Coolidge as host and performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele.

