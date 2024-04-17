GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
GloRilla found herself in a jail cell this earlier this week after cops busted her for DUI, reported on by TMZ.
Reason for traffic stop
cops say they saw a vehicle making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 AM ET, so they pulled the vehicle over to see if anything was going on.
The officer who reported on scene claims he smelled marijuana and alcohol, and claims GloRilla told him she’d been drinking that evening.
The police say they then administered a field sobriety test and GloRilla did not perform the best.
In the end, GloRilla did get arrested and a friend came to pick up her vehicle.
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out was originally published on hot1009.com
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Win Jasmine's "Bad Girl Trip"!
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes