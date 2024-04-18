Listen Live
Boyz II Men’s: Wanya Morris Recalls The ‘Best Advice’ Group Ever Got

April 18, 2024

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris shared the best advice the group ever received from Michael Jackson: “Know your worth and never settle for less.”
The conversation occurred after the group collaborated with Jackson on the song “HIStory.”
Despite their success, Boyz II Men didn’t realize the extent of their fame until they performed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The group has since made a significant impact on music and culture, with upcoming Las Vegas residency shows in August 2024. Tickets for the shows featuring Robin Thicke, go on sale on April 20.
