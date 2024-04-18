Cincinnati: Congrats To Dee Alexander She’s Headed To UC

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to 5-star recruit Dee Alexander.

Dee Alexander is staying home.

Women’s basketball has become increasingly popular, especially after the 2023-24 NCAA Division I season. Four teams come to mind when it comes to the sport: The University of South Carolina,

Louisiana State University, the University of Connecticut, and the University of Iowa – all of which have won or played for national titles in the last decade.

They also all wanted Dee Alexander, of Purcell Marian High School. Yet, Alexander passed up all of them to stay home in Cincinnati. That is one of the main reasons she committed to the Bearcats.

It is no secret that Alexander is one of the best girls basketball players in the country, but keeping her decision a secret? That was tough. VIA FOx19