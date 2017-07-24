Fashion & Style
Who Is More Fashionable In Fendi: Amandla Stenberg Or Marjorie Harvey?

Fendi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


The Fendi Spring/Summer 2017 multi-pocketed striped mini-dress has been a hot item this year. It was first modeled on the runway by Bella Hadid and then spotted on Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg when she wore it on the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May.

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Amandla completed her own look with red platform shoes and bright blue lipstick, adding some definite pop for her twist to the outfit.

More recently, fashionista Marjorie Harvey was spotted with her hubbie comedian Steve Harvey wearing the Fendi outfit while on vacation. Marjorie paired her outfit with matching ankle boots and stylish tote bag.

Baecation #harveys 😍🙏🏼

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

The ensemble itself comes in beige and white stripes with pockets on each side of the chest and sides. The huge pleated sleeves give the outfit a signature look that can be paired with cute sandals and fashionable bags.

So who do you think rocked this outfit best? Amandla or Marjorie? Tell us who and why below!!!


