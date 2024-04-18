100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Snowman is clearing up the ongoing situation between himself and his ex-wife Jeannie Mai regarding custody of their 2-year-old daughter Monaco.

TMZ exclusively reports that Jeezy is no longer seeking primary care of the couple’s daughter but wants to ensure that he and Jeannie Mai have equal parenting time with Monaco.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the “Put On” crafter claims the former talk show host is restricting his access to his child in a new motion.

Per TMZ:

The rapper says he and Jeannie worked out an informal custody agreement last year, but that fell apart at the beginning of 2024 … and he claims he’s barely seen Monaco this whole year.

Jeezy says they agreed to let him take Monaco for spring break from March 3 to March 9 — but, when he sent someone to pick up his daughter for another visit at the beginning of April, she wasn’t at the home he and Jeannie shared.

The website also reports that Jeezy claims Jeannie Mai violated their agreement after moving out of their home, which leads to him often not knowing where his daughter is.

Jeezy also says FaceTiming his daughter is impossible because Mai blocked his number.

Cold world, if true.

Jeezy also addresses claims from Mai that the fact he owns guns is the reason she doesn’t want their daughter to see him, saying that they are not fair because he has always owned guns and his daughter’s safety is always a priority to him.

After initially filing paperwork asking for primary custody, he now requests a hearing to get to a temporary schedule allowing them to co-parent equally.

You Care: Jeezy No Longer Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Pushes For Co-Parenting Equally With Ex Jeannie Mai was originally published on hiphopwired.com