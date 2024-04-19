100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler Perry Strikes New Deal With BET; 8 Shows Renewed And New Series Ordered

Tyler Perry has solidified his partnership with BET Media Group.

A new deal has been announced that extends his creative endeavors with the network.

The agreement locks in the continuation of all ten of Perry’s current series on BET, alongside the greenlighting of a new crime drama that is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen,” said Perry in a new statement.