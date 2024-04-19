CLOSE
Tyler Perry Strikes New Deal With BET; 8 Shows Renewed And New Series Ordered
Tyler Perry has solidified his partnership with BET Media Group.
A new deal has been announced that extends his creative endeavors with the network.
The agreement locks in the continuation of all ten of Perry’s current series on BET, alongside the greenlighting of a new crime drama that is scheduled to premiere in 2025.
“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen,” said Perry in a new statement.
- Which series from Perry is your favorite, and why?
More from 100.3
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Win Jasmine's "Bad Girl Trip"!
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God