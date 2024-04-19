Listen Live
Tyler Perry: Strikes New Deal With BET; 8 Shows Renewed And New Series Ordered

Tyler Perry: Strikes New Deal With BET; 8 Shows Renewed And New Series Ordered

Published on April 19, 2024

Tyler Perry Strikes New Deal With BET; 8 Shows Renewed And New Series Ordered
Tyler Perry has solidified his partnership with BET Media Group.
A new deal has been announced that extends his creative endeavors with the network.
The agreement locks in the continuation of all ten of Perry’s current series on BET, alongside the greenlighting of a new crime drama that is scheduled to premiere in 2025.
“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen,” said Perry in a new statement.
  • Which series from Perry is your favorite, and why?

Tyler Perry

