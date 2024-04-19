Listen Live
Food & Drink

Wendy’s: Announces Free FRYdays

Wendy's: Announces Free FRYdays

Published on April 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy’s Announces Free FRYdays
Your Fridays are about to become FryYAY with a new deal from Wendy’s!
The fast-food chain has announced that it will offer free Hot & Crispy Fries with ANY purchase.
The deal, accessed via Wendy’s app, will be offered every Friday for the remainder of the year, starting April 19.
Customers can access the offer through the app and use it to place a mobile order or scan it at the restaurant’s register.
  • What is your favorite thing on the Wendy’s menu?
  • Why or why doesn’t this make up the chain’s surge-pricing program?

More from 100.3
Trending
Clues to Possible Junk Food Carcinogen Found
Food & Drink

Wendy’s: Announces Free FRYdays

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

News

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close