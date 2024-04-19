CLOSE
Wendy’s Announces Free FRYdays
Your Fridays are about to become FryYAY with a new deal from Wendy’s!
The fast-food chain has announced that it will offer free Hot & Crispy Fries with ANY purchase.
The deal, accessed via Wendy’s app, will be offered every Friday for the remainder of the year, starting April 19.
Customers can access the offer through the app and use it to place a mobile order or scan it at the restaurant’s register.
- What is your favorite thing on the Wendy’s menu?
- Why or why doesn’t this make up the chain’s surge-pricing program?
