Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Trey Songz Shoots His Shot With Halle Berry

Mr. Steal Your Girlfriend is back at it.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

106KMEL Presents Hip-Hop Holiday House Of Soul

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Trey Songz has never had a problem when it comes to the ladies, but there’s one Hollywood star that he may not have a chance with.

On Tuesday, Mr. Steal Your Girl took to Twitter to reveal that he was shooting his shot at the beautiful Halle Berry via Instagram by sliding in her DMs. He wrote:

Y'all pray for #TreySongz, he's shooting his shot. What y'all think his DM said? 😂🙏🏽 #HalleBerry

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

The mom of two has yet to respond to Trigga’s advances, but judging by one of her Instagram posts in which she’s wearing a T-Shirt that reads, “No More Boyfriends,” Trey might get left on read.

Summer's coming… let's shine up our crowns ladies! Let's do it like @justmike_

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Would you be here for a Halle Berry and Trey Songz as a couple?

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

10 photos Launch gallery

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

Continue reading 17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos