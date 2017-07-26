Trey Songz Shoots His Shot With Halle Berry

Trey Songz has never had a problem when it comes to the ladies, but there’s one Hollywood star that he may not have a chance with.
On Tuesday, Mr. Steal Your Girl took to Twitter to reveal that he was shooting his shot at the beautiful Halle Berry via Instagram by sliding in her DMs. He wrote:
The mom of two has yet to respond to Trigga’s advances, but judging by one of her Instagram posts in which she’s wearing a T-Shirt that reads, “No More Boyfriends,” Trey might get left on read.
Would you be here for a Halle Berry and Trey Songz as a couple?
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
10 photos Launch gallery
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
1. Just Staring Into The CameraSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Laughing At Nothing…Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Pouring Liquor On Labor DaySource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Making Love Faces In The CarSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Gazing Off Into The DistanceSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Hiding Behind His ArmSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. In The BathingSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Taking Us On A RollercoasterSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Thirst Trapping For The GawdsSource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Fully Clothed…Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours