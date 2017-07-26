Tamera Mowry Has This To Say About People Hating On Her Interracial Family

Tamera Mowry-Housley has created a beautiful family for herself, with her husband Adam and two beautiful babies — but that doesn’t mean she wants to talk about it all the time.

The Real host revealed to Hollywood Life that she’s getting tired of constantly having to respond to the criticism she and her husband receive for being in an interracial marriage. However, these days, Tamera refuses to give any “attention to naysayers.” She told the site, “I have made a conscious effort now to realize that we have more positive people towards us than negative. I don’t want to give any more attention to the naysayers. I feel like, more than ever, couples are mixing, and that’s a beautiful thing. The only way we’re going to move ahead and forward is if we ignore the haters.”

The mom to four-year old son Aden and two-year old daughter Ariah added, “Right now, I’ve made that conscious effort to do that. I don’t want to give them any more attention. The moment I do that, they don’t have any power.”

Tamera also revealed that America’s political climate right now has a huge impact on the heightened racial tension she experiences everyday, adding,”When we first came out publicly as a couple 12 years ago, I remember a few negative comments, such as, ‘Never expected her to be with him!,’ But I never expected it to reach this degree of criticism as I got older.”

Luckily Mrs. Mowry-Housley has a supportive husband and successful career to keep her focused. Not to mention support from her twin sister Tia Mowry, who seems to not take any crap when it comes to her family.

