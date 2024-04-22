CLOSE
Tina Turner’s ‘Husband Will Inherit Nearly Half Her $250 Million Fortune’
Tina Turner’s daughter-in-law, Afida Turner, revealed details about the late singer’s estate and family dynamics. Tina’s husband, Erwin Bach, supported her through health issues and donated a kidney to her.
Afida explained the potential complications of splitting Tina’s wealth among her children and spouse.
Tina’s fortune, estimated at $250 million, came from her music career and film appearances. She sold her image and music rights before she died in 2022.
The 46-year-old widow of Tina’s late son Ronnie, a musician, Afida, gave the Sunday Mirror an update on how the star’s riches would probably be divided. “Since she was married in Switzerland, I believe that 47 percent will go to her partner, and the remaining portion will go to the kids.”
- Was Tina Tuner was a better singer or actress?
More from 100.3
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Cincinnati: Is Spring Cleaning Good For You?