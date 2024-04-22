100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tina Turner’s ‘Husband Will Inherit Nearly Half Her $250 Million Fortune’

Tina Turner’s daughter-in-law, Afida Turner, revealed details about the late singer’s estate and family dynamics. Tina’s husband, Erwin Bach, supported her through health issues and donated a kidney to her.

Afida explained the potential complications of splitting Tina’s wealth among her children and spouse.

Tina’s fortune, estimated at $250 million, came from her music career and film appearances. She sold her image and music rights before she died in 2022.

The 46-year-old widow of Tina’s late son Ronnie, a musician, Afida, gave the Sunday Mirror an update on how the star’s riches would probably be divided. “Since she was married in Switzerland, I believe that 47 percent will go to her partner, and the remaining portion will go to the kids.”