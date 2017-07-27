Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say About Her SoulCycle Drama With Charlize Theron

was not happy about her run in withback in 2014. Mowry told In Touch magazine that she tried introducing herself to the Atomic Blonde actress, but was met with the cold shoulder. “She wasn’t very nice to me,” Tia said. “I said, ‘Hi,’ and she actually rolled her eyes and said, ‘Oh, my God.’ I wasn’t over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I’m just being honest.” Charlize allegedly tried to get Mowry banned from SoulCycle.

This week (three years later), Charlize addressed the feud on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When Andy told her what Tia said, Charlize started off with, “What a b*tch.” Andy then mentioned the source of Tia’s quote to which Charlize replied, “Oh, you can’t go by that, right?” She continued, “I’m really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in, I’m actually almost too friendly.” When Andy pushed the actress on whether she rolled her eyes at Tia or not, Charlize said, “I’m not an eye-roller, but I would be like, f**k off.”

Now, Tia is ending the public spat once and for all. E! News caught up with Tia at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where she was volunteering in honor of Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day. “The only thing I have to say about that is I don’t know Charlize,” the author and mother said. “It was all blown out of proportion. I respect her. I think she’s amazing.”

The Sister, Sister star did not want to draw attention away from the event, which was benefiting children and families at the hospital. She visited patients and their family members with Blizzard treats and didn’t want to distract from that. “I think [with] the children here and the parents here – it’s not about gossip,” she said. “It’s all about being here and supporting these kids and helping them out in any way we possibly can.”

There you have it. Seems like the Charlize Theron drama is in the bag. Way to squash a beef Tia! You can watch her full comments below.

Also On 100.3: