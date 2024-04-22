Listen Live
My First Time: Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink

Published on April 22, 2024

Posted On The Corner Featuring Usher

What is there to say that hasn’t already been said about the decade-defining, Diamond-selling A-List ATLien we’ve come to know by the single name of Usher? Well, after making a visit to our studio for one extra special episode of “My First Time” this week, good ol’ Ursh let us in on an interesting new fact about your favorite R&B king: he has no problem with being the butt of an Internet-wide joke!

….or should be say a “head” of the joke? Take a look below to see what we mean:

 

 

You saw that right! Usher’s now-infamous “big-ass” hat that went viral not too long ago — it’s assumed to be from the latest collection of Japanese designer Maison Mihara Yasuhiro — was, funny enough, debuted right here during a recent press stop in his hometown of Atlanta. As you might’ve also peeped in the clip above, the Confessions crooner also made time for his passion of skating in the midst of his grand homecoming, which led to the perfect segue for a “MFT” exclusive. Brief-yet-memorable, you can hear how hard and fast Usher fell in love with the freedom that comes with gliding through a rink in the minute-or-less that we were able to factor into his daily Super Bowl-sized lifestyle.

Watch R&B king Usher tell it like it is about his debut on the skating rink in this week’s “My First Time”:

 

 

The post My First Time: Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink appeared first on Black America Web.

