Published on April 23, 2024

Taylor Swift Beats Travis Kelce for Webby Award — See All the Winner Highlights!
The 28th Annual Webby Awards winners have been announced, with industry leaders from various internet sectors being recognized.
The awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, feature two honors in each category: the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award.
On May 13, Amber Ruffin will host a ceremony to celebrate the winners, with Taylor Swift’s victory in the Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration category among the highlights.

