X: Is Preparing To Launch a TV App

Published on April 24, 2024

X Is Preparing To Launch a TV App
Social media platform X will give you another way to absorb its content: a TV app.
According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the Smart TV app will use AI to organize videos for a personalized viewing experience that uses trending algorithms to remain up to date.
This will be the go-to-companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen, said Linda in a post on X.
Celebrities like Jim Rome, Tucker Carlson, WWE, and more have partnered with the platform to supply content.
  • What are your thoughts on the idea of a TV app?

