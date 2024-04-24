CLOSE
X Is Preparing To Launch a TV App
Social media platform X will give you another way to absorb its content: a TV app.
According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the Smart TV app will use AI to organize videos for a personalized viewing experience that uses trending algorithms to remain up to date.
This will be the go-to-companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen, said Linda in a post on X.
Celebrities like Jim Rome, Tucker Carlson, WWE, and more have partnered with the platform to supply content.
- What are your thoughts on the idea of a TV app?
