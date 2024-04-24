JLo’s: New Movie Trailer Has Dropped

CLOSE
The Trailer for JLo’s New Movie Has Dropped
The latest Jennifer Lopez film trailer has been released; this time, it’s J-Lo versus a machine.
In her latest film, Atlas, Jennifer Lopez is an agent who’s the key to defeating an AI terrorist with her robot fighting suit’s help. Picture J-Lo in an Iron Man suit that looks like those fighting suits in Avatar.
J-Lo says she was drawn to the film because of the “touching and moving story of friendship and learning how to trust.”
Atlas will be released on Netflix on May 24.
- What are your top three Jennifer Lopez films? What are your thoughts on AI?
