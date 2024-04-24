Listen Live
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Meanwhile, we're all still waiting on Kendrick Lamar to respond to Drake's diss records...

Published on April 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rick Ross Champagne Moments video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

It looks like Rick Ross really wants all the smoke with the Canadian crooner/rapper known as Drake. The Bawse done went and unnecessarily made a music video for the diss track he released just last week.

After days of going back and forth on social media with accusations of BBL’s and getting mothers involved, Rozay has decided to give his Drizzy diss cut, “Champagne Moments,” the visual treatment just when it seemed like the feud had begun to die down a bit.

Sitting in an airplane hanger with an old-school Chevy Bel Air playing the background (an obvious reference to a bar in the song in which Ross asks Drake if he owns one) and his liquor brands next to his person, an iced out Ross drops his rhymes while puffing on some magic dragon; this is just another day at the office for him. Rick Ross really seems to be enjoying indulging in this drama. The man even showed off his belly when talking about Drake’s alleged six-pack surgery (which led to the “BBL” Drake nickname) before bursting out into laughter.

Will Drake respond with a video of his own for “Push Ups” or nah? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Peep the video for Rick Ross’ “Champagne Moments” below, and let us know your thoughts on the joint in the comments section.

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Powerball lottery
Local

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.23B

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Entertainment

Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close