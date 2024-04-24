10 Black Celebrity Brands That Are Taking Over The Industry

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Black celebrity beauty brands are on the rise. From Fenty Beauty by Rihanna to Cécred by Beyoncé, celebrities are bringing their A-game to the beauty industry in the skincare, haircare, and fragrance lanes. With their business savvy, access to the best chemists, dermatologists, and distributors, celebrity beauty brands have become top-notch offerings that feel luxurious.

According to Nielsen, celebrity-founded brands hit $1.1 billion in sales for the first time last year. Fenty Beauty generated sales of $602.4m globally, in 2023, proving there is a lucrative market with Black women who want quality products and are willing to spend their coin while supporting their favorite celebrity-led brand.

Beyoncé , Ciara Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, and more have invested years (and plenty dollars) into their brands to make the best products and we appreciate them for doing the work for us.

Most recently, Beyonce made her foray into the haircare space with her ritual-based brand that has been years in the making.

Black Celebrity Beauty Brands

Fenty has an annual revenue of $582.8 billion and 12 million Instagram followers, making it the world’s most successful celebrity beauty brand, according to Cosmetify. Fenty Beauty proves Black women are influential and have massive buying power. Fenty is currently the biggest celebrity beauty brand. Valued at $2.8 billion, according to Forbes, with CEO Rihanna owning 50 percent of the company’s value, Fenty Beauty is the blueprint.

“Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races. I wanted everyone to feel included. That’s the real reason I made this line,” Rihanna said in a statement to LVMH.

“As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. We started by prioritizing the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength,’ said Beyoncé in an official press release.

Here are some of our favorite Black celebrity-owned beauty brands that are taking over the world.

COSMETICS

That Rihanna reign refuses to let up, and we’re not just talking about music.

Since the launch of her cosmetics and skincare company Fenty Beauty, customers have flocked to her wide range of carefully curated products. That’s why it’s no surprise that the brand is going global. The singer-turned-mogul recently announced that the company is entering the Asian market, and will be available in Korea and China.

“When I launched @fentybeauty in 2017, it was important to me to make sure it was available globally so everyone had access to it,” she wrote via social media. “And now we are continuing to expand our Fenty Beauty family to Hong Kong, Macau, Seoul and Jeju in September!”

Some of our favorite (and most viral) products from the brand include Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop Whipped Oil Hydrating Body Cream Mini and Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fuschia Flex.

SKINCARE

Alicia Keys made headlines when she decided to go makeup-free, in 2016, when she was rebelling against her own dependence on makeup. The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer was transparent about her struggle with acne and other skin ailments. Fast-forward a few years and Keys launched her own skincare brand, Keys Soulcare.

Keys Soulcare encourages you to embrace your own beauty philopshy thought ritualized skincare. Alicia Keys teamed up with leading dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to offer a skincare line close to your soul. With products like her recently released Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream that harnesses the power of the peptide complex.

Ciara has been gracing us with her natural beauty since debuting on the music scene more than a decade ago, and she’s blessing us with her skincare goodies (see what I did there) via a full range of skincare products.

OAM Skincare is a clinical collaboration with a team of skincare experts, research scientists, dermatologists, and an MIT engineer, per the singer.

The vitamin c-packed range includes the Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, and 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum.

KINLO by Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has captured the world’s attention as one of the most successful tennis players in recent history, often duking it out under the sun’s harsh rays on outdoor courts. That’s why she launched her own suncare brand specifically for Black and Brown skin.

My top pick? The Golden Rays Sunscreen is a winner in my book because of its clean formulation that includes nourishing Safflower Oil and other antioxidant-rich ingredients.

FRAGRANCE

Everyone’s go-to beauty Youtuber has taken her talents to the next level with the launch of her lifestyle brand that products for the home, and most recently the body.

Earlier this year, Aina launched her first fragrance range, which includes four unique scents that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

As if a billion-dollar-generating world tour wasn’t enough, our Queen Beyonce released her latest fragrance, Ce Noir in 2023, much to the delight of the BeyHive.

It’s described as a sweet floral experience with top notes of Honey and Clementine; middle notes of Jasmine Sambac and Rose and base notes are Amber and Myrrh.

HAIRCARE

Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross has been the bestie in our heads for nearly twenty years through her masterful portrayals of relatable characters on-screen. But admittedly, we’ve been fans of her mane just as much as her talent. Luckily, she’s sharing her hair secrets via her haircare company, Pattern Beauty.

In just five years since its launch, the brand has been crowned as a favorite among beauty insiders, and has seen exponential growth as evidenced by its shelf appeal. It’s currently carried by major retailers like Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon among others. I personally love the ulta-hydrating Leave In Conditioner.

Speaking of actresses-turned hair care founders, Gabrielle Union entered the market in 2017 with her brand Flawless, which was formulated alongside renowned hair stylist Larry Sims. The collection includes 12 products with hydrating and protein-rich ingredients for afro-textured hair.

One thing about Issa Rae, her natural hair is going to be laid.

For years, the actress-producer-writer and overall boss has donned stunning hairstyles, so it only made sense to launch her own hair product brand. The collection features her full wash day routine, which touts products formulated with clean ingredients.

The Academy Award-nominated actress electrifies everytime she steps on the screen. But the undeniable co-star in every performance has to be her beautiful mane. TPH aims to help us achieve our inner Taraji with every application. The clean and effective products were created to provide root to tip care, and features items that specifically address the scalp, including a nourishing mask and cooling serum.

Cecred

Inspired by salon haircare professionals, Beyoncé’s Cécred haircare collection is a love letter to Black women and their crowning glory. Cécred encourages users to approach haircare from a spiritual lens and transforms the regular wash day to a ritual day that leaves you feeling like you’re pouring much-deserved love into your tresses.

The successful 2024 launch, which preceded Queen Bey’s country takeover, proved Beyoncé can do anything and everything well. Cécred garnered rave reviews for its founding eight products and packaging. Beyonce also gave Cécred an extra boost when she shared her natural hair, leaving critics who questioned her hair length on mute.

