Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy On Instagram
Keyshia Cole announced her pregnancy on Instagram, hinting that her boyfriend, Niko Khale, is the father.
The couple has been dating since earlier this year and seems to be in a loving relationship.
Cole, who already has an 8-year-old son with ex-husband Daniel Gibson, whom she filed for divorce from last year but remains on good terms.
The news of her pregnancy has sparked excitement among fans congratulating the singer on her growing family.
- Are your kids far apart in age?
- Does it make it easier to manage them?
