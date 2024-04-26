Listen Live
Jay-Z: Donates A Boxing Ring For Prison Inmates

Jay-Z: Donates A Boxing Ring For Prison Inmates

Published on April 26, 2024

Jay-Z Donates a Boxing Ring for Prison Inmates
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is focusing on sports for its inmates.
According to the Department of Corrections, the inmates will be put into teams to promote sportsmanship, and Jay-Z is helping the Department reach its goal.
The Department of Corrections announced that Hov donated a boxing ring.
During the matches, all staff will be on board to give it the feel of a real boxing match, and as a bonus, inmates can share a meal with their families afterward.
  • What are your thoughts on Jay’s donation?

