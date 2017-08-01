Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As New Series Regular

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As New Series Regular

Nia Long continues to be one of the busiest ladies in Hollywood.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Nia Long continues to prove that after 25+ years in the game, she is still very in demand in Hollywood. The beautiful and talented actress has just added another huge role to her already impressive resume, as she has just joined the cast of the long-running CBS hit NCIS: Los Angeles.

2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty


In 2017 alone, Nia Long has secured roles on both FOX’s Empire and Netflix’s Dear White People where she made a lasting impression in both roles that were a departure from what fans are used to seeing from her. Now, she’s taking her talents to the popular drama series NCIS: Los Angeles as a series regular. Shadow and Act has the full details about Nia’s new role and more.

Via Shadow and Act:

Nia Long has joined the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles’ in a major role. She’ll be a series regular, portraying Shay Mosely, the team’s new executive assistant director.

As a former Secret Service agent now working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Mosely is an experienced Washington insider who brings an east coast style and demeanor to the west coast team.

“The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show. We couldn’t be happier to have her join our family,” said executive producer R. Scott Gemmill.

NCIS: Los Angeles also stars LL Cool J and Nia’s addition to the show will reunite the two former costars who were last seen onscreen together in the 1999 crime drama In Too Deep, which also starred Omar Epps.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder

Phaedra Parks Is Living It Up In Martha’s Vineyard

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As New Series Regular

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos