Listen Live
News

Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Victim in Florida Mass Shooting

Published on April 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tank Dell

Source: Tank Dell / Getty

Tank Dell, wide receiver for the Houston Texans, was a victim in a mass shooting in Florida. According to a report by NBC News, the incident took place inside a nightclub Saturday night (April 27). He suffered minor injuries, was released from the hospital Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery.

RELATED: Turkey Leg Hut Responds To Video of Saturday Night Fire

RELATED: Nine Dead Including Gunman In Dallas-Area Mass Shooting

Dell was not involved in the shooting and was struck in the crossfire.

Via social media, the Houston Texans issued a statement about the shooting.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla., last night. He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

In late 2023, deal made history on the field when he achieved the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in Texans history. Our thoughts are with Dell, his close circle and the Texans during this time.

Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Victim in Florida Mass Shooting  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close