Listen Live
Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson: Shows Love Mary J. Blige’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Taraji P. Henson: Shows Love Mary J. Blige's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Says She Knew Mary J. Blige Would Be A Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee
Taraji P. Henson expresses her pride and happiness for Mary J. Blige’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, stating that she always knew it would happen.
The two friends were featured in the 2024 TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World list, with Blige writing an essay praising Henson for being “unapologetically herself.”

Blige will be inducted into the RRHOF alongside Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest during a ceremony in October.
Henson shared her excitement for Blige’s well-deserved accomplishment on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala 2024. “I am beyond proud of her, it’s something I saw for her in her future,” Taraji told ABC Audio while on the red carpet at the taping of the TIME 100 Gala 2024, airing on ABC in May. “I knew she would get it, and I’m just glad I’m here to see her get it.”
  • What is your favorite Mary J. Blige acting role or album?

RELATED TAGS

Love mary shows Taraji P. Henson

More from 100.3
Trending
Taraji P Henson
Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson: Shows Love Mary J. Blige’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close