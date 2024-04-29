Listen Live
Challengers: Tops Weekend Box Office

Challengers: Tops Weekend Box Office

Published on April 29, 2024

  ‘Challengers’ Tops Weekend Box Office
Challengers aced the competition at the box office this weekend.
The R-rated tennis drama took the #1 spot with $15 million in its opening weekend.
The faith-based film Unsung Hero took second with $7.7 million in its opening weekend, followed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in third with $7.2 million.
Civil War ($7 million) and Abigail ($5.2 million) rounded out the top five.
  • Are you surprised an R-rated drama was #1 at the box office?

