‘Challengers’ Tops Weekend Box Office

Challengers aced the competition at the box office this weekend.

The R-rated tennis drama took the #1 spot with $15 million in its opening weekend.

The faith-based film Unsung Hero took second with $7.7 million in its opening weekend, followed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in third with $7.2 million.

Civil War ($7 million) and Abigail ($5.2 million) rounded out the top five.