Vince Staples Drags R. Kelly Over Sex Cult Allegations

See what outspoken rapper had to say.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


R.Kelly has been catching heat ever since news broke earlier this month that the R&B legend allegedly holds young women hostage as part of a sex cult in his home.

Ironically enough, young people are the ones speaking out against the 51-year-old’s disturbing behavior, despite the fact that most of them are barely old enough to remember Kelly’s long history of manipulating underage women. Vince Staples is the latest millennial to call out the singer, via social media, for his foul antics.

He tweeted:

The roast session didn’t stop there. Vince went on to post clips of old R. Kelly videos:

When R. Kelly fans started coming for the rapper, he replied:

Vince Staples’ anti-R. Kelly rant comes just days after another young artist, Vic Mensa, said that Kelly “needs to be locked away forever.”

Listen to the kids, bro.

 

Photos