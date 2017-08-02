Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé

Things may have been rocky betweenand his previous boss, Phil Jackson , but the NBA star may have a new top dog to answer to next season.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Melo wants to take his talents to the Houston Rockets, but what we didn’t know is that Beyoncé Knowles is looking to invest in her hometown team. According to Bloomberg, the singer is a potential investor in the Rockets, which was recently put up for sale by current owner Les Alexander.

If Bey actually does buy a stake in the franchise, Anthony would have to take orders from the Lemonade singer, who happens to be friends with his wife La La Anthony. That could be a good or bad thing depending on the state of the Anthonys’ marriage. This could be a great investment for the Beyoncé, seeing as though the Rockets are considered one of the league’s top teams — valued at more than $2 billion.

The new mom to Rumi and Sir Carter is following the steps of many artists, including her husband Jay-Z , who owned a small stake in the Nets and instantly became the face of the franchise.

The Houston Beyhive has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?