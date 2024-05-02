100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Pepsi Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer

Pepsi has announced they are partnering with chef Bobby Flay to release two new limited-edition sodas just in time for summer, Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach.

Pepsi Lime features the “crisp and refreshing” flavor of Pepsi paired with the “tangy citrus bite of lime, while Pepsi Peach will feature the “plush sweetness of a ripe peach.”

Both flavors will be available to purchase nationwide and come in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles.