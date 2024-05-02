TikTok & Universal Music Group: Settle Royalty Dispute With New Licensing Agreement

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

TikTok and Universal Music Group Settle Royalty Dispute With New Licensing Agreement

Universal Music Group and TikTok have reached a new licensing agreement, ending their dispute and bringing UMG’s catalog back to the platform.

The agreement includes improved remuneration for UMG artists and songwriters, collaboration on AI development, and new monetization opportunities.

UMG’s music was removed from TikTok in February, causing division among artists. Still, with the new deal in place, UMG’s roster is expected to resume promoting their music on the platform.

While the UMG issue is resolved, TikTok faces a potential ban in the US, with the platform’s CEO stating they will fight the ban in court.

Do you think TikTok is the most valuable way to market new music?