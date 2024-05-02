TikTok & Universal Music Group: Settle Royalty Dispute With New Licensing Agreement

CLOSE
TikTok and Universal Music Group Settle Royalty Dispute With New Licensing Agreement
Universal Music Group and TikTok have reached a new licensing agreement, ending their dispute and bringing UMG’s catalog back to the platform.
The agreement includes improved remuneration for UMG artists and songwriters, collaboration on AI development, and new monetization opportunities.
UMG’s music was removed from TikTok in February, causing division among artists. Still, with the new deal in place, UMG’s roster is expected to resume promoting their music on the platform.
While the UMG issue is resolved, TikTok faces a potential ban in the US, with the platform’s CEO stating they will fight the ban in court.
Do you think TikTok is the most valuable way to market new music?
More from 100.3
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup
-
Powerball Jackpot: Reaches $1.09 Billion
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs