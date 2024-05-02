Listen Live
Entertainment

TikTok & Universal Music Group: Settle Royalty Dispute With New Licensing Agreement

TikTok & Universal Music Group: Settle Royalty Dispute With New Licensing Agreement

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok and Universal Music Group Settle Royalty Dispute With New Licensing Agreement
Universal Music Group and TikTok have reached a new licensing agreement, ending their dispute and bringing UMG’s catalog back to the platform.
The agreement includes improved remuneration for UMG artists and songwriters, collaboration on AI development, and new monetization opportunities.
UMG’s music was removed from TikTok in February, causing division among artists. Still, with the new deal in place, UMG’s roster is expected to resume promoting their music on the platform.

While the UMG issue is resolved, TikTok faces a potential ban in the US, with the platform’s CEO stating they will fight the ban in court.
Do you think TikTok is the most valuable way to market new music?

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

Entertainment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Goes Live at Men of Color National Summit!

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close