CLOSE
Michael Jordan Adds Friends To Tequila Brand
NBA legend Michael Jordan is preparing for the global expansion of his Cincoro Tequila brand by adding his “closest friends” to the list of co-owners.
Cincoro Tequila’s new co-owner members include MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, tennis champion Serena Williams, professional golf champions Dustin Johnson and
Keegan Bradley.
Jordan said he was welcoming some of his “closest friends to the business” in order to launch the “next era of Cincoro.”
- Would you want to be in business with your best friends?
More from 100.3
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup
-
Powerball Jackpot: Reaches $1.09 Billion
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs