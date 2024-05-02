Listen Live
Michael Jordan: Adds Friends To Tequila Brand

Published on May 2, 2024

NBA legend Michael Jordan is preparing for the global expansion of his Cincoro Tequila brand by adding his “closest friends” to the list of co-owners.
Cincoro Tequila’s new co-owner members include MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, tennis champion Serena Williams, professional golf champions Dustin Johnson and
Keegan Bradley.

Jordan said he was welcoming some of his “closest friends to the business” in order to launch the “next era of Cincoro.”
  • Would you want to be in business with your best friends?

