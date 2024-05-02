Desi Banks: From Vine to Hollywood, The Purpose Chaser Tour [WATCH]

Comedian Desi Banks called in to talk to The People’s Champ, Don Juan Fasho, this week ahead of his Cincinnati show on Friday, May 3rd! Banks, who’s known for hilarious internet skits and a deep southern drawl, speaks about building from internet fame, trusting God, and being true to yourself. View the full interview above!

Who is Desi Banks?

Desi Banks hails from Atlanta’s Eastside, where his upbringing infused him with natural comedic energy. Influenced by giants like Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, Banks’s journey began in his developing years. He attended Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, engaging in various sports activities, including track, baseball, and football.

During his college career, Banks pursued football, initially playing for the Morehead State Eagles before transferring to the Georgia State Panthers. Although his football career didn’t fully flourish, he graduated from Georgia State in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

The Grind

Banks’s pivot to comedy began after college with the viral success of his comedy sketches on the former 6-second video app, Vine. Recognizing the potential of digital platforms, he expanded his comedy to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. In 2017, Banks ventured into stand-up comedy. The following year, he founded Desi Banks Productions, a platform dedicated to creating original online content. By 2023, his social media following had skyrocketed, gaining over 8 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, with his content amassing over 750 million views. Beyond comedy, Banks has had a taste of acting, securing roles in films such as Will Packer’s “Little”.

Go see Desi Banks LIVE on Friday at the “Purpose Chaser Tour” May 3rd at the Taft Theater. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com

MORE:

Comedian Ali Siddiq Talks New Tour, Rap Beefs, and Houston [VIDEO]

Jerry Seinfeld Says “Extreme Left & P.C. Crap” Spoiled Comedy, Xitter Differs

The Most Infamous Guilty Pleasure: Remembering The Jerry Springer Show With Some Of Its Wildest & Most Hilarious Moments