Beyonce Will Be Added to the French Dictionary

If you need further proof that Beyonce is a legend. Look no further than what happened in France.

Thursday, it was announced that her name would be added to the Larousse dictionary.

UK’s The Times reports that Bey is one of 40 names being added to the French dictionary that updates annually.

The dictionary defines Beyonce as a proper noun and as “American singer R&B and pop. There is no mention of country music, but it does highlight her Creole heritage.