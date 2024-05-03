In addition to Irvin’s contract not being renewed, Front Office Sports reported that “at least six” NFL Network employees were laid off Thursday.
The Athletic reported that “Insiders,” which features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, will replace “NFL Total Access,” at least on an interim basis.
The post Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners