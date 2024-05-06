100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Krispy Kreme Drops Minis For Mom

Krispy Kreme is getting ready for Mother’s Day.

The chain is rolling out the Minis for Mom Collection beginning today at participating outlets nationwide and includes three

mini doughnuts.

The treats include a Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut, a Mini Iced Rose Doughnut and a Mini Chocolate Cookie

Crumble Doughnut made with Oreos.

The Minis for Moms Collection is conveniently available in-store and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app

and website.