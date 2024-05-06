Krispy Kreme Drops Minis For Mom
Krispy Kreme is getting ready for Mother’s Day.
The chain is rolling out the Minis for Mom Collection beginning today at participating outlets nationwide and includes three
mini doughnuts.
The treats include a Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut, a Mini Iced Rose Doughnut and a Mini Chocolate Cookie
Crumble Doughnut made with Oreos.
The Minis for Moms Collection is conveniently available in-store and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app
and website.
- What are you doing for mom for Mother’s Day this year?
