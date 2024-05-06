Listen Live
Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme: Drops Minis For Mom

Krispy Kreme: Drops Minis For Mom

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Krispy Kreme Drops Minis For Mom

Krispy Kreme is getting ready for Mother’s Day.

The chain is rolling out the Minis for Mom Collection beginning today at participating outlets nationwide and includes three

mini doughnuts.

The treats include a Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut, a Mini Iced Rose Doughnut and a Mini Chocolate Cookie

Crumble Doughnut made with Oreos.

The Minis for Moms Collection is conveniently available in-store and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app

and website.

  • What are you doing for mom for Mother’s Day this year?

RELATED TAGS

drops krispy kreme

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close