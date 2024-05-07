100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

John Legend Receives an Honorary Doctorate

Over the weekend, John Legend received an honorary doctorate from Loyola Marymount University.

After giving the commencement speech, Legend was feted with a Doctor of Humane Letters.

During his commencement speech, John spoke about the power of love and how it brings us together.

After the ceremony, John wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for the honorary doctorate degree. Thank you for singing for me and with me and listening to my words of

encouragement. Love you all.”