100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi and Offset in Baby Shark Movie

Cardi B and Offset are showing how “deep” their love is.

The two will play Offshark and Sharki B in Baby Shark’s Big Movie.

In the film, Baby Shark and the fam move to Chomp City, a heavily-populated shark metropolis.

Cardi and Offset’s kids will also Kulture and Wave, will be in the film as Kulture Sharki and Wavey Shark. Baby Shark’s Big Movie opens in theaters on December 8.