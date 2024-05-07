100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg Will Sponsor the Arizona Bowl

Snoop Dogg is transitioning from performing at the Super Bowl to having his own college bowl game.

Today, the Grammy-winning hip-hop legend announced he and his beverage line, Gin and Juice, will sponsor the Arizona Bowl, making it the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

presented by Gin and Juice by Dre and Snoop.

The Arizona Bowl is the first college bowl game to partner with an alcohol brand.

In case you’re not familiar with it, Gin and Juice is a gin-based cocktail, and it is the first product from Dr. Dre and Snoop’s premium spirits company. The brand was also

a sponsor for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia.

You can watch the Arizona Bowl on December 28.