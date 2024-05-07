Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In rather unsettling news, a shooting has been reported outside the Toronto home of rapper Drake this morning.

As reported by CBC News and CityNews, the shooting happened at around 2:10am EST in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers were called to Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

Toronto Police found a man badly injured on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that it was not Drake who was shot.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, there’s no info on the suspect or the vehicle. The area has been taped off in the meantime, and no further details have been released.

News of the shooting comes as Drake is involved in a public rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar over the past few weeks. The cover art of Lamar’s recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake’s home photoshopped with sex offender location pins. The image backs up the Compton MC’s claims of Drake being a pedophile, which the Toronto MC denied.

It has not been proven if the beef has any connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

